Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,337 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

