Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,337 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.