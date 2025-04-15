Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 3,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.
Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2622 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
