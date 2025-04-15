White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 711.4% in March

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 711.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
White Gold Stock Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
White Gold Company Profile
