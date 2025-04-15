White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 711.4% in March

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 711.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

White Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.