World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $122.09 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.08. The company has a market cap of $701.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $300,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,030.26. The trade was a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $73,292.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,804.40. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $619,409. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 84,803.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

