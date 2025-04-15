Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $108.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $84.25 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

