Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

