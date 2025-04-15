Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $42,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xometry Trading Up 0.0 %
Xometry stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry
In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,091.01. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,256 shares of company stock worth $2,116,389 over the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
