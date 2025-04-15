XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of XPO opened at $97.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.68. XPO has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in XPO by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,231,000 after buying an additional 79,393 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of XPO by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,923,000 after buying an additional 1,605,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in XPO by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,369,000 after acquiring an additional 425,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.