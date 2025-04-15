Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of YARIY opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 488.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

