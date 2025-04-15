Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for BK Earnings

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2027 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

