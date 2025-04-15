Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.69% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,520,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 370,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 345,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 115,901 shares during the period.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $13.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.24.
Insider Activity
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,227.72. This represents a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,514.12. The trade was a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
