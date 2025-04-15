Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $383.87 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZWS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.