Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $76.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,985.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 96.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Acushnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

