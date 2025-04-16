Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $477.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.54%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

