Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMTM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Amentum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Amentum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

