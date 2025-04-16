América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Raised to Buy at HSBC

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.50. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

América Móvil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 21.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

