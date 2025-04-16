American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,566,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $122,419,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.59. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

