Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $42.18

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.18.
BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $34,525,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $30,499,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after buying an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $10,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
BKU stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.26%.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
