Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $42.18

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKU

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at $666,478.74. The trade was a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $34,525,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $30,499,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after buying an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $10,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.26%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.