Analysts Set Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) PT at C$3.49

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DML. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.15 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

About Denison Mines

DML opened at C$1.78 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.60.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

