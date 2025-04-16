Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT at $4.70

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

EOSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of EOSE opened at $5.05 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

