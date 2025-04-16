Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 62.40

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.40 ($0.83).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.81) to GBX 71 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 71 ($0.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.93), for a total value of £7,936.60 ($10,503.71). Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LLOY opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.46 ($0.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.89.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

