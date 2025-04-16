Analysts Set Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Target Price at $18.80

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. The trade was a 160.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $58,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,233.33. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,856,000 after buying an additional 12,306,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,141 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Permian Resources by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

