Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $92.09

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after buying an additional 201,696 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Textron by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $95.86.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

