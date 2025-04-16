Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $9.12

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.12.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Under Armour by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 15.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.