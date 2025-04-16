Analyzing CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust 37.48% 7.54% 3.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV and Four Corners Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $23.58 million 0.02 -$15.96 million N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust $268.07 million 10.35 $100.47 million $1.07 25.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CV has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CV and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than CV.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats CV on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

