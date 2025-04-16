Analyzing Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) & Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Earlyworks and Aspen Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $349.39 million 0.02 -$2.13 million N/A N/A Aspen Technology $1.14 billion 14.67 -$9.77 million $0.08 3,304.13

Earlyworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A Aspen Technology 0.54% 3.17% 2.89%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Earlyworks and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Earlyworks has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Earlyworks and Aspen Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aspen Technology 0 5 2 0 2.29

Aspen Technology has a consensus target price of $272.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Aspen Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Earlyworks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Emerson Electric Co.

