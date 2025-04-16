Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Archer Aviation worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,908,000 after buying an additional 724,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $15,912,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.16. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,871.10. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081 in the last three months. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

