Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 514,005 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ADM opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

