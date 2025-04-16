AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

AXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 26,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AxoGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $693.98 million, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

