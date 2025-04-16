Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $39,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Azenta by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Azenta by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Azenta by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

