Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,085 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BBVA. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.4439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

