Bank of America Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $93.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

