Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,891 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after buying an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $85.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

