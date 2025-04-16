Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 591 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.