Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 29.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.7% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Badger Meter by 636.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 348.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $508,157.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,475.67. This represents a 14.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.4 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.50 and a twelve month high of $239.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.