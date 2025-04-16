Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 236.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QSV Equity Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Doximity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.72.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

