Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of GATX worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GATX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

GATX opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $168.89.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

