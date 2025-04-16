Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

