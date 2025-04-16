Bank of Montreal Can Buys 22,033 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

