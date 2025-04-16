Bank of Montreal Can Buys 312,476 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tilray were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tilray by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 261,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,776,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 600.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,997 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $443.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

