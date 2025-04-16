Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,414 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in News by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 37.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in News by 101.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. News Co. has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

