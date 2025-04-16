Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,442 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

