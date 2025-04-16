Bank of Montreal Can Buys 8,251 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of WEX worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WEX alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of WEX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WEX by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Down 0.3 %

WEX stock opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $235.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.