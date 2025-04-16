Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

