Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 960,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,523,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,004,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after buying an additional 159,845 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 197,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 852.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,951,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 5,326,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $635.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.58. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

