Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Robert Half from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

RHI opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

