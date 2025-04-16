Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of KB Home worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in KB Home by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.