Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 148.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTWO opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

