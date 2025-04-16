Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.77 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

