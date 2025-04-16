Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.93 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRLV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 736.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XRLV opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.